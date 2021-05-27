Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MTSAF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

