Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

