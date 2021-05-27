Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

