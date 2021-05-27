Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

PERI stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $560.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.