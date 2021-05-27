$53.45 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $53.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.30 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

