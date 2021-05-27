Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:THCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,067% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

