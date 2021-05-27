Owens & Minor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 put options.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

