Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.36

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $19.25. Citizens shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 4,545 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Citizens alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.