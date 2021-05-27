Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.36

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $19.25. Citizens shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 4,545 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.
Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.