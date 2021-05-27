Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.96

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and traded as high as $48.56. Metro shares last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 1,637 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

