Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.03

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $34.52. Saputo shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 2,502 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Saputo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.