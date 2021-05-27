SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.62

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.21.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

