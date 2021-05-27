Chatham Lodging Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

