Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $275.67 million, a PE ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154 in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

