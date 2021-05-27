Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $217.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

