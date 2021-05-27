Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

