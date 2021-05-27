Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 4.48. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

