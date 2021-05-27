Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.