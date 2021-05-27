Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,354,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,841,000.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

