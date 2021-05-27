Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SEER opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $42,431,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

