Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.