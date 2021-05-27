The Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

SMPL opened at $34.98 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

