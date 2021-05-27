Analyzing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cimarex Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% PermRock Royalty Trust 32.89% 3.55% 3.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.44 -$1.97 billion $1.39 48.42 PermRock Royalty Trust $3.18 million 26.25 $1.91 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 8 14 0 2.64 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 56.27%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.