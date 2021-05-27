Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $457.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.90 million and the highest is $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

