Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.45. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $214,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $1,131,552. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

