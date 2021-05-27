Barclays Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

