Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.76. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

