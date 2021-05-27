Numis Securities Reiterates Under Review Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,304 ($17.04) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,334 ($17.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,225.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.78. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

