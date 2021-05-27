Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

