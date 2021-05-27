Canaccord Genuity Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $48.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

TVTX stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

