Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.
In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
