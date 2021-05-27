Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

