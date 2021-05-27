Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $29.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 186,065 shares.
The company has a market cap of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
