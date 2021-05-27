Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $29.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 186,065 shares.

The company has a market cap of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.