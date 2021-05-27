Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.64. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 7,961 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$324.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.33.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$93.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

