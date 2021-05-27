Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €125.09 ($147.16) and traded as high as €129.48 ($152.33). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €129.00 ($151.76), with a volume of 836,962 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.17 ($163.73).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €133.33 and a 200 day moving average of €125.09.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

