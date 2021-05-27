Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.