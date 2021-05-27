Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
