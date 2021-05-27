Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.38.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
