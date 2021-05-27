Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 229,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBDR stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 334,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,776,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

