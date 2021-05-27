Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the April 29th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.