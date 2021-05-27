Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

