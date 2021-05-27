KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.45. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

