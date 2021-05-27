$113.39 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $113.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

