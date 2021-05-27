First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $47,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

