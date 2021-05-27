Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Sell

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

