Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.