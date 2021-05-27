Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 247.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $7,178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 595.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

