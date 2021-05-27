Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $691.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 64.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 328,372 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

