The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Cut to $31.00

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XONE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The ExOne by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter worth $285,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

