Liberum Capital Boosts Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Price Target to GBX 90

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.89. The stock has a market cap of £399.34 million and a PE ratio of 94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

