MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.41 and traded as high as C$17.40. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.39, with a volume of 27,171 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$454.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $776,799.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

