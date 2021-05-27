MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.41 and traded as high as C$17.40. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.39, with a volume of 27,171 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$454.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $776,799.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
