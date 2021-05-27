Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

SSTY opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.43. The company has a market cap of £15.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33).

In other Safestay news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

