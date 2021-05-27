ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Financial Contrast

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ZIX has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 1.86 -$6.43 million $0.25 28.48 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 3.72 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIX.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.55% 79.47% 6.30% Sphere 3D -147.51% N/A -58.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIX and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.96%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

ZIX beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for small and medium businesses; information rights management, e-signatures, and secure file sharing solutions; and software-as-a-service cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company serves the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force and tele sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners, including other managed service providers. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapServer, HVE ConneXions, and UCX ConneXions brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

